Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $51.75 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,787 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 107,627 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $51,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Truist boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

EA stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.89. 127,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,229,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.