Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $65.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

PFE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 551,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,892,168. The company has a market capitalization of $248.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

