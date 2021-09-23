Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,375,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,346 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $73,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

