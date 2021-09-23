Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $97,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $62.91. 38,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,380. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.