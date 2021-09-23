Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,616 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $67,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 60.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

NKE traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.68. The stock had a trading volume of 535,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.45. The firm has a market cap of $252.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.