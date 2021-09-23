Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,723 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $232,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN traded up $39.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,419.73. 106,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,794. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,425.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,348.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

