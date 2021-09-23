Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,971 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,306. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.