Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $16.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%.
CWCO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,638. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
