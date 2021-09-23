Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $16.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWCO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,638. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

