Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $374.46 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00055420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00135317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045192 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

