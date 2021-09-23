CorionX Market Capitalization Reaches $220,592.52 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. CorionX has a market cap of $220,592.52 and $141,984.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00055851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00126234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044354 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

