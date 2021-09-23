Court Place Advisors LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 430,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $91,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.74. The stock had a trading volume of 225,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.