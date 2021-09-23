Court Place Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.22. The firm has a market cap of $481.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

