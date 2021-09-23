Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.55. 102,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $356.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

