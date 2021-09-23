Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 156.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

CUZ opened at $37.52 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

