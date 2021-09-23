Covalent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.04 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $54.48 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00071445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00114444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00166637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,121.30 or 1.00075476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.46 or 0.07050571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00793039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

