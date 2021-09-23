CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.65

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.65 and last traded at $98.65, with a volume of 352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $727.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. Analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

