Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 350 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 350 target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

