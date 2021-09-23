Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $60,454,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 59.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qualys by 66.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $116.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $84,924.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,754,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

