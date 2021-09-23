Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

