Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 206,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 924,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 388,321 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

