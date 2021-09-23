Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.