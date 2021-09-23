Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANT opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

