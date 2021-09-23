Critical Comparison: Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lucid Group and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Lordstown Motors 6 2 1 0 1.44

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of 23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.48%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $13.22, suggesting a potential upside of 93.31%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -6.58

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57%

Summary

Lucid Group beats Lordstown Motors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

