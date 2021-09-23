Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.63. 14,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. Crocs has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $161.28. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

