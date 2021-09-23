CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 68,426 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CrowdStrike stock opened at $259.86 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of -313.08 and a beta of 1.23.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
