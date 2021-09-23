CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 68,426 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $259.86 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of -313.08 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

