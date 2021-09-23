CSFB Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$77.00 Price Target

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$77.00 target price from analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$62.24. 649,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.80. The firm has a market cap of C$60.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

