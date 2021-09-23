CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of CSX by 40.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 40.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 336,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 139,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,054,237. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

