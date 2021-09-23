Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,502 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cummins were worth $72,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 25.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $221.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.35.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.