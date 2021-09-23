Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.35.

CMI stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,790. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

