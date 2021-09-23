Curate (XCUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $748,470.00

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Curate has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $748,470.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00005891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00055420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00135317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045192 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

