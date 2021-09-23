CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,410.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $7.97 million and $9,410.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00073308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00114930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00165350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,677.87 or 0.99975945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.83 or 0.06996933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.00780151 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

