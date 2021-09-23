CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 625,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 99.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 118,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 173,087 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 396.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 9,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,887. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $345.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

