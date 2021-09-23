Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKILY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,432. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

