Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DKILY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,432. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
