Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading 1,400% Higher

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) shares traded up 1,400% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Dais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The company focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

