Damian Sanders Purchases 5,217 Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Damian Sanders purchased 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85).

THG opened at GBX 588 ($7.68) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.06 billion and a PE ratio of -8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 604.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 621.31. THG Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

THG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

