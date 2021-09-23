Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

DHR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.81. 19,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,306. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

