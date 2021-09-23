Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

NYSE DRI traded up $9.18 on Thursday, reaching $159.50. 3,741,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,268. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.17. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

