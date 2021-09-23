Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $162.40 and last traded at $161.05, with a volume of 19141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 500,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,034,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.