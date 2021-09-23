Dash (DASH) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $181.78 or 0.00412144 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $293.94 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002429 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.72 or 0.00960689 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,343,773 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.