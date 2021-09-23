David A. Glazer Sells 18,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,149,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLTR opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

