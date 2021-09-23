David P. Kennedy Sells 2,778 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ONEM stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

