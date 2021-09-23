Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,406,727 shares of company stock worth $337,831,370. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

