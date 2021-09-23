Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Decreased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 73.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,675 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 196,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 67,324 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 193,378 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

