Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by Argus

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,979,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,015,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,193,000 after acquiring an additional 238,263 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.