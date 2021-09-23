Deutsche Bank AG Buys 13,548 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Match Group worth $139,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

