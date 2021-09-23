Deutsche Bank AG Has $129.43 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,056 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ciena were worth $129,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 2,300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.