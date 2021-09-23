Deutsche Bank AG Has $160.39 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $160,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $2,328,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.44.

Shares of SIVB opened at $607.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $573.10 and a 200-day moving average of $557.04. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $623.00. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

