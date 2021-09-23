Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,753,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 836,041 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $135,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.