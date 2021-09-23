Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,983,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,888 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $144,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.