Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €88.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.17 ($97.84).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €76.90 ($90.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is €75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.35. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 52 week high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

